Luis Suarez has told legendary footballer Xaxi not to rush into becoming the next coach of Barcelona

Barcelona chiefs are said to be on the verge of sacking current manager Ronaldo Koeman due to poor performance

Suarez has however advised his former teammate to wait until the right time before returning to the Camp Nou

Barcelona and Spanish football legend Xavi has been warned by Luis Suarez not to return to the Camp Nou as manager as his former teammate wants him to concentrate on his present job.

Things have not been rosy for Barcelona this season in all competitions and there have been reports that the club's chiefs might fire manager Ronald Koeman.

In the two matches that Barcelona have played so far this season in the Champions League, they have lost with fans believing that the club are now facing the consequences of Messi's exit.

Although Barcelona have not made any decision on Xavi, but there are strong indications that they are interested in having him back this time around as gaffer.

According to the report on Daily Star and SB Nation, Luis Suarez stated clearly that Xavi should not make any mistake on his coaching career.

Luis Suarez's reaction

"At Barca, there is a war that hurts the players. I personally recommend to Xavi that he waits.

"This is not the ideal time to go to the club.

"He is intelligent and knows the difficulties of the club, and he must wait for the right moment."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how as Barcelona are preparing to axe manager Ronald Koeman, reports from Spain suggest that the Catalan club have identified four managers as replacement.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool has been named as the preferred choice to replace the tactician who has been under heavy criticism following their 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League.

The result leave Barca bottom of their group and it was their second consecutive 3-0 loss in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona currently occupy sixth position in the Spanish topflight as they were held to a goalless draw at Cadiz and another home draw to Granada.

Aside from Klopp, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and former Barca midfielder Xavi, who manages Al-Sadd in Qatar, make up the rest of the list.

Klopp is thought to be the most difficult of these four to appoint, with a release clause likely to be required to prize him away from Liverpool.

