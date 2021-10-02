Obi Cubana met with the out-of-favour Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi when the Nigerian socialite visited the Stamford Bridge

The Nigerian celebrity was in the Stamford Bridge stands to cheer the Blues to victory in their Premier League game over Southampton

Photo shows Obi Cubana and Hudson-Odoi together outside the stadium moments after the intense encounter ended

Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana was at the Stamford Bridge to cheer Chelsea to victory in the Blues 3-1 home win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Obi Cubana has been a regular face with footballers as he was earlier seen with former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham during one of his recent trips to London.

Abraham who left Premier League club Chelsea to join Jose Mourinho at Italian side Roma has his roots traced back to Nigeria.

Obi Cubana poses with Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi. Photo: obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

But on his visit to London this time around, Obi Cubana was spotted in a photo with Callum Hudson-Odoi who was not in Chelsea's team list for the game against the Saints.

Odoi has fallen down the pecking order under manager Thomas Tuchel and reports suggest he could even dump England to play for his fatherland Ghana.

He is the younger brother of Ghana's non-League striker Bradley Hudson-Odoi and the second son of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Bismark Odoi.

The Blues ran riot against the Saints on Saturday following a 3-1 win courtesy goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chillwell as Ward-Prowse got a goal for the visitors.

Fans cheered the Chelsea players as they claimed all three points to go top of the Premier League table, with Obi Cubana also applauding the Blues from the stands.

He wrote on Instagram:

“Ok, lemme confess! I was a staunch Chelsea fan before before. I think I’m back home.”

Thomas Tuchel reacts to win over Southampton

Meanwhile, speaking after the game, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledged that it was a very tough encounter. He told the :

"It was deserved but it was a long way to go [to get it]. I liked the game, it was very entertaining with two intense sides.

“I liked the energy and the attitude. In the end we finally got the result right which is always the challenge and the target. It was a late one but a deserved one."

