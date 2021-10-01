Cristiano Ronaldo got upset with Manchester United players after their Champions League tie with Villarreal, Alex Telles claims

The Brazilian revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not happy he did not get supplies in attack

However, the 36-year-old grabbed the late in the game to give the Red Devils their first win in the competition

Cristiano Ronaldo was upset with his Man United teammates after having limited supply in attack during their Champions League win over Villarreal at Old Trafford, according to Alex Telles, Sun, Tribal Football.

However, during the course of the game, the Brazilian who played in the left position in place of injured Luke Shaw assured Ronaldo that his moment would come.

United had to come from a goal down to beat the Yellow Submarines and it was a 95th-minute gasp from Ronaldo that proved to be the match-winner.

Alex Telles revealed Ronaldo was angry due to the limited passes before scoring the winner against Villarreal. Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images

Paco Alcacer had out Unai Emery's men ahead after 53 minutes before Telles equalized with a brilliant volley.

It was substitute Jesse Lingard that provided the assist for Ronaldo to seal the Red Devils' first win in the Champions League.

What Telles said about Ronaldo being angry

After the game, Telles revealed that despite getting his name on the scoresheet Ronaldo was unhappy with the team for not getting enough passes in the final third.

The Brazilian told TNT Sports:

"So, it was the first time I play with him.

"Off the pitch, we already have this closer relationship because we speak Portuguese.

"And five minutes before he was a little upset that we didn’t get any balls to him.

"I said ‘it will arrive, it will arrive, stay concentrated because it will arrive’. And as soon as I went off, Ronaldo doesn’t need much, right?

"We know his quality, we see it on a daily basis. So it only took one ball in the box and he gave us the victory. It’s a dream."

