Cristiano Ronaldo's Bentley Flying Spur and Range Rover were spotted waiting to fill up their respective tanks

The Man United star's staff waited for up to seven hours and ended up not buying fuel due to the non-arrival of the tanker

The 36-year-old scored the match-winner when the Red Devils defeated Villarreal by 2-1 in the Champions League encounter at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo's driver waited for nearly seven hours to fill the tank of the Man United striker's £220,000 Bentley at a petrol station at forecourt in Cheshire, Daily Mail, The Sun.

The driver had been stationed in the to buy fuel around 2:20pm and drove away empty handed at around 9pm.

Also on the queue were members of Ronaldo's security team as they waited to fill up his Range Rover.

Ronaldo Bentley and Range Rover were on the queue for more than six hours and still could not buy fuel. Photo by Daily Mail

Source: UGC

And after the long wait, 36-year-old's employees could get fuel as the tanker bringing the product did not arrive until they left at night.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A source told the Sun:

"Even with all Ronaldo's money, he's in the same boat as the rest of us.

"His security waited for hours obviously hoping a tanker would eventually arrive but they were forced to drive off.

"The two men looked so fed up waiting in the rain. Ronaldo might be housebound like everyone else if this keeps up."

Ronaldo's new Champions League record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the more matches and goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League, the more the records keep piling up and difficult to break, Sport Bible, UEFA.

It was another exciting night for the 36-year-old as he set two new records were set when Man United defeated Villarreal by 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese superstar surpassed his former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas' record of appearances to 178 in the game against the Yellow Submarines.

Ronaldo's future at Man United

Legit.ng also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to end his career at Old Trafford and take up a coaching job at youth level with the Red Devils, 90 Min, Daily Mail.

The Portuguese superstar made a sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams on the last day of the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old has not failed to despite the United faithful as he scored four goals in five matches in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Source: Legit