Governor Sule of Nasarawa State played against the former Super Eagles stars in Lafia and scored a goal

The match was organized to celebrate the 25th-year anniversary of Nasarawa State which was graced by Super Eagles legends

Former Arsenal front man Kanu Nwankwo scored the goal that saved ex-Super Eagles stars from a defeat

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State was on Friday, September 30, the man of the match as he scored for his state's ex-players' team in a novelty match against former Super Eagles stars.

The friendly encounter which ended 1-1 has in attendance the likes of former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West, Tijjani Babangida, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen and legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

Governor Sule had the first pass in this encounter against the former Super Eagles stars and waited until the 15th minute before scoring the first goal via a penalty.

Governor Sule and Nwankwo Kanu in action on the pitch. Photo: Eche Amos

Justice Christopher brought down Abu Scatter in the box in which the referee had no other choice than to give a penalty.

Nasarawa State number one citizen then stepped forward to convert the penalty kick sending former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai the wrong way.

The fans at the Lafia Township Stadium were happy after the Governor scored the first goal of the match and they were cheering the home team to score more.

According to the report Legit.ng gathered from Eche Amos who is the Media Officer of Nasarawa United, Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo restored parity for the former Super Eagles stars.

The friendly match was to mark 25th anniversary of Nasarawa State and it ended in 1-1 draw.

