Victor Osimhen has been tipped to win become the next African best player according to Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu Nwankwo who won the award two times before he retired explained that no other Nigerian player has the chance than Osimhen

Osimhen has been in super form so far this season for Italian giants Napoli in all competitions netting goals

Nwankwo Kanu has named Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as the Nigerian player who has the chance to win the best African footballer of the year award.

But the former Arsenal striker stressed that Victor Osimhen would have to continue with his impressive performances for Napoli this season for him to have the chance of winning the crown.

So far this season, Victor Osimhen has been incredible for Napoli in all competitions as he continues to get in the goals for the Italian giants.

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli. Photo by Ciro Santangelo

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Kanu Nwankwo was the last Nigerian player to be named African best when he won the award in 1999 following his superb performances.

According to the report on Complete Sports and Nation, Kanu Nwankwo stated clearly that Victor Osimhen is the best African striker at the moment on the continent and in Europe.

Nwankwo Kanu's reaction

“Osimhen, if you ask me, is the best player in Italy and if any of the current crop of Nigerian players is going to win the African Player of The Year award, it has to be him. He is doing fantastically well in the Italian Serie A that it’s only a matter of time before he rules Africa

“He is the best player and top scorer in the Italian league now and if he maintains his form he will win the African Player of The Year award sooner than expected.''

