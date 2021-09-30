Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to make his standards unachievable following his appearance for Man United against Villarreal

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the winning goal against the Yellow Submarines at the Theatre of Dreams

The Portugal international is the player with most goals and most appearances in Champions League's history

The more matches and goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League, the more the records keep piling up and difficult to break, Sport Bible, UEFA.

It was another exciting night for the 36-year-old as he set two new records were set when Man United defeated Villarreal by 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo appearances and goals in the Champions League has put him on another level of the game. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images

The records one after the other

1. The Portuguese superstar surpassed his former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas' record of appearances to 178 in the game against the Yellow Submarines.

2. On the other hand, Ronaldo's last-minute gasp against Villarreal improved his tally to a remarkable 136 goals, the most by any player in the history of the competition.

3. During CR7's spell with Madrid, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set an unbeatable record for the highest number of goals scored in the elite competition in a season, when he notched up 17 during the 2013-14 campaign.

4. Ronaldo has the most knockout goals in the Champions League, scoring 67 combined for Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

5. Scoring in 11 consecutive matches in the competition is another of Ronaldo's record to beat in Europe's elite tournament.

6. Having played in six finals and losing just one, Ronaldo is the only player to score in three different finals. He scored against Chelsea in the 2008 finals, netted another for Real against Atletico Madrid in 2014 and against Juventus in 2017.

