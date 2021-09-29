Lionel Messi was spotted lying down on the pitch to defend a free-kick for Paris Saint-Germain against Man City

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his first goal for the Parisians in style after being assisted by Kylian Mbappe

Rio Ferdinand believes that it was disrespectful for the Argentine to defend a free-kick lying down on the floor

Lionel Messi was desperate not to let Paris Saint-Germain concede during their Champions League clash with Manchester City, Give Me Sport.

How it all happened

Pep Guardiola's men were awarded a freekick in the 90th minute while PSG were 2-0 up and the Argentine was among the defensive wall.

The 34-year-old humbly laid down on the ground knowing full well he is the reason many players do the same to defend free-kicks.

Rio Ferdinand was shocked at Messi's lying down to defend a free-kick during PSG's Champions League clash with Man City. Photo by Xavier Laine and Matt McNulty

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Riyad Mahrez blasted his shot over the wall as the Parisian breathe a sigh of relief and held on to record their first win in the competition.

It was not only their first win but it was Messi's best performance in a PSG shirt and scored his first goal for the club on the same night.

However, Man United legend Rio Ferdinand felt it was disrespectful for a player of Messi's calibre to lie on the pitch to defend a free-kick.

Ferdinand's opinion

Ferdinand was quoted by Daily Mail:

"The moment Pochettino asked him to do that on the training ground, someone should have gone in there and said 'no, no, no, no, no'. It just doesn't happen to Leo Messi. It's disrespectful, I wouldn't have it.

"If I was in that team, I'd say: 'listen: I'll lay down for you'. Sorry, I couldn't have him laying down like that. He doesn't get his kit dirty! That's not what Messi does."

Messi accused of not favouring Donnarumma to be in goal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Gianluigi Donnarumma is not having the best of times at his new club Paris saint-Germain after just making two appearances so far this season, Sport Bible.

It is understood that a gang of South American players in the squad including Lionel Messi have kept him out of the first team suqad.

The stunning reports claim that the likes of Neymar, Marquinhos and Angel di Maria prefer three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas to in between the sticks.

Source: Legit.ng