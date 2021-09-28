Wilfred Ndidi is a Nigerian footballer playing for Premier League side Leicester City and the Super Eagles

The 24-year-old has taken to social media to show fans and well-wishers his photo and that of his precious daughter

Ndidi was among the Super Eagles players who played for Nigeria at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has posted an adorable and heartwarming photo of himself and his precious daughter taking a walk, with the Nigerian footballer expressing happiness.

Since Ndidi and his wife Dinma welcomed their daughter last year, the Leicester City footballer has always been expressing how great and fulfilled he is to become a father.

Wilfred Ndidi in action for Premier League side Leicester City. (Photo by Plumb Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the photo Wilfred Ndidi posted on his official page, the Nigerian was putting on a black suit while walking with his daughter

Wilfred Ndidi's reaction

''A jolly good fellow.''

There is no doubt about the fact that Wilfred Ndidi is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League considering his performances since he teamed up with Leicester City.

Last term, the Nigerian played an important role in helping Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup played at the Wembley Stadium.

However, Wilfred Ndidi and his teammates at Leicester City are currently not doing well this term in the Premier League occupying 13th position after six games played so far.

Leicester City will be facing Legia Warsaw in their next game on Thursday, September 30, in the Europa League. The Foxes drew their first game against Napoli.

