Bernd Leno has lamented staying on the bench in the past few weeks for as Aaron Ramsdale is now Mikel Arteta's preferred choice

The German shot-stopper has not been in goal for the Gunner in the last three Premier League matches which have produced positive results

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move out of the London club in January as Inter Milan are interested in signing him

Bernd Leno has been kept on the bench in the last three games for England international Aaron Ramsdale, The Sun, Goal.

Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League matches against Burnley, Norwich and Tottenham with Ramsdale in goal.

Arsenal goalie Bernd Leno cries out after being benched in the last 3 games without no reason from Arteta. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

And the German goalkeeper is becoming increasingly frustrated with the situation of things at the Emirates.

Leno's frustration

The 29-year-old claimed that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta gave no reason for his exemption from the team and it has been a difficult time for him in the past few weeks.

Leno said:

"There was no clear reason why I was out, just that it had nothing to do with my performance.

"[Arteta] is the trainer, he decides. It's difficult for me, of course."

The nine-international capped German has been linked with a move out of the Emirates as the north London club are looking to raise money.

Serie A giants Inter Milan want to have a successor for club captain Samir Handanovic who is 37-year-old and have been linked to Leno to become his successor.

Leno's future plans

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper has insisted that he is not giving up his place yet at No.1 of the team.

He added:

"I'm not really looking into that [a transfer] yet.

"I feel at home at Arsenal and in London.

"Only if nothing changes in my situation by winter would I have to think: 'What options do I have, how can I continue?'

"But I concentrate on the work in training, I can't influence everything else as of today."

