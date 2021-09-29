Victor Osimhen has explained that he turned down the chance to join Premier League side Arsenal years back

The Super Eagles striker added that he even spoke with former manager Arsene Wenger over the move to England

Osimhen is currently playing for Napoli in the Serie A and he has been superb in all competitions this season

Victor Osimhen who is a Nigerian footballer playing for Italian side Napoli and the Super Eagles has admitted that Premier League giants Arsenal were interested in his signature years back.

The Super Eagles striker is currently one of the best scorers presently in world football considering his performances for Napoli so far this term in all competitions.

Before joining Napoli, Victor Osimhen shined in the French Ligue where his goals convinced the Italian side to spend big on his signature thereby becoming the expensive African footballer.

Victor Osimhen in action for Italian side Napoli. Photo by Franco Romano

But after winning the Under 17 World Cup with Nigeria, there was interest to sign Victor Osimhen from Arsenal which the Nigerian turned down then.

According to the report on Mirror and Independent, Victor Osimhen was then interested in joining a club where he would be able to get active regular playing time.

Victor Osimhen's reaction

“I spoke with Arsene Wenger after the tournament (Under-17 World Cup) ended and he wanted me to come to Arsenal.

“I had a lot of options. Barcelona; Inter Milan; Atletico Madrid; Juventus and the rest. Arsenal was a good option but it wasn’t the best at the time. I wanted to start playing as soon as I turned 18.''

Speaking to Legit.ng on Victor Osimhen's performance so far this season for Napoli, former Liverpool star Taiwo Awoniyi hailed the 22-year-old claiming that he is impressed with his development.

Taiwo Awoniyi's comment

''I must commend Victor for his brilliant show for Napoli because I used to watch the highlights of his game and that of other Nigerian strikers playing in Europe.

''When he moved to Napoli, I knew he would shine in Italy and I am happy for him that he is now getting the goals for his club as I wish him well.''

Victor Osimhen nets brace against Leicester City

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Napoli will have Africa's most expensive player Victor Osimhen to thank for their 2-2 Europa League draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Thursday, September 18.

The Super Eagles attacker outshined his compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi on the pitch in spite of both teams sharing the spoils at the end of the meeting.

Osimhen struck twice in the last 21 minutes of their encounter to deny the Foxes maximum points in their Europa League Group C opening encounter.

The 22-year-old grabbed his first for the night in the 69th minute after heightening Kasper Schmeichel from almost a choked angle having played a role in the build-up.

