Man United vs Villarreal Group F meeting saw the Red Devils get their Champions League group stage campaign back on track on the night of Wednesday, September 29, after stunning Villarreal 2-1 at Old Trafford.

United were desperate to secure the three points when they hosted the La Liga giants, having lost their opener against minnows Young Boys.

Fresh from their shock 1-0 defeat in the hands of Aston Villa at Old Trafford last weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men struggled to break a stubborn Villarreal side who were also wasteful in the first half.

Solskjaer missed the services of a couple of key players especially in the defence department, with skipper Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw missing the clash through injury.

Bet that as it may, the visitors were largely the most aggressive in the early exchanges of the meeting, and United had David de Gea to thank for keeping them in the game.

The veteran keeper pulled some outrageous saves in the first half of the tie to keep Villarreal at bay, with the home side struggling to create any meaningful chance.

The second half of the clash saw Unai Emery's men take the lead in the 53rd minute through Paco Alcacer who slid in to ram home from six yards after a beautiful counterattack.

However, the lead did not last long as the Red Devils drew level on the hour-mark through Alex Telles who creamed a sensational volley into the bottom right after being set up by Bruno Fernandes.

With the clash destined to end in a draw, Cristiano Ronaldo scored United's winner at stoppage time, forcing home from a tight angle on the right from Jesse Lingard's pass.

The result leaves United third on Group F with three points, on level with second-placed Young Boys and one short of leaders Atalanta.

The Manchester club will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League meeting with Everton.

Luis Figo hails Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United return

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Portugal great Luis Figo who explained how impressed he was for his fellow countryman to have returned to Manchester United this summer.

It was a big decision Cristiano Ronaldo made to leave Juventus after three years even though the club's fans never wanted the Portugal international to leave.

And when the news of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Juventus came out, Manchester City was the first place named as his destination, but the forward did not move to Etihad stadium.

