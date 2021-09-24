Luis Figo has claimed that he was happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to make a return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo since his return to Old Trafford has played three games for the Red Devils scoring four goals

Figo who played more than 100 games for Portugal explained that Old Trafford is the best destination for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed by Portugal great Luis Figo who explained how impressed he was for his fellow countryman to have returned to Manchester United this summer.

It was a big decision Cristiano Ronaldo made to leave Juventus after three years even though the club's fans never wanted the Portugal international to leave.

And when the news of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Juventus came out, Manchester City was the first place named as his destination, but the forward did not move to Etihad stadium.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to move back to Manchester United after 12 years and he has been in stunning form ever since netting four goals in three games.

According to the report on Sportskeeda, Luis Figo who was one of the best players during his active time stated clearly that Ronaldo mad the right choice by returning to Old Trafford.

Luis Figo's reaction

"Personally, I think that Manchester United is the best choice for Cristiano because it's a place he knows.

"He has made history at the club; the fans love him and I think it's the best place to be in the last part of your career.''

