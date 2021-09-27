Gianluigi Donnarumma is understood to be deliberately sidelied by Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino

The 22-year-old has only managed to make two starts out of ten matches so far this season and he is increasingly getting frustrated

reports claim that the like of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos are involved in the plot

Gianluigi Donnarumma is not having the best of times at his new club Paris saint-Germain after just making two appearances so far this season, Sport Bible.

It is understood that a gang of South American players in the squad including Lionel Messi have kept him of the first team suqad.

Messi, Neymar Di Maria and Marquinhos have been accused of influencing Donnarumma's stay on the bench. Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport and Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The stunning reports claim that the likes of Neymar, Marquinhos and Angel di Maria prefer three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas to in between the sticks.

What the reports said

Il Corriere della Sera were quoted by Football Italia:

"The dualism between goalkeepers? I have always said and I repeat it. Before each match I decide whether Navas and Donnarumma will play."

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he does not have a permanent number yet and that he chooses his keeper based on the game.

After the 2-0 win over Montpellier at the weekend which Navas was in goal the Argentine boss said:

"We had a very good game today. We were a strong team. I am very satisfied with the performance of the boys. We had different moments in the game but we did not. never suffered.

With the current development, Donnarumma has been linked with a move back to Italy as Juventus have shown interest in the 22-year-old.

Mbappe clashes with Neymar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that there are growing tensions at French club Paris Saint-Germain as Kylian Mbappe was spotted blasting Neymar for not passing to him, Marca reports.

Footage shows Mbappe complaining to a teammate that Neymar does not pass the ball to him during their 2-0 win over Montpellier.

PSG were already leading their visitors 1-0 on Saturday when Mbappe was substituted for Mauro Icardi in the 88th minute.

Seconds later, Neymar gave a delicious pass to Julian Draxler who scored with ease to make it 2-0, and while they celebrated, the freshly benched Mbappe turned to ex-Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

