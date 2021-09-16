Victor Osimhen showed why Napoli splashed millions to sign him after rescuing them from defeat in the Europa League

The Nigerian star scored twice within 21 minutes to ensure his side share spoils with Leicester City in their Group C opener

Osimhen's goals cancelled out Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes earlier goals as the race to win the title continues

Napoli will have Africa's most expensive player Victor Osimhen to thank for their 2-2 Europa League draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Thursday, September 18.

The Super Eagles attacker outshined his compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi on the pitch in spite of both teams sharing the spoils at the end of the meeting.

Osimhen struck twice in the last 21 minutes of their encounter to deny the Foxes maximum points in their Europa League Group C opening encounter.

Nigerian Star Osimhen in action for Napoli in their Europa League clash against Leicester City at King Power Stadium. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The 22-year-old grabbed his first for the night in the 69th minute after heightening Kasper Schmeichel from almost a choked angle having played a role in the build-up.

Looking closely at the goal the second time, the forward had earlier flicked the ball over a defender after receiving the pass from Fabian and then went ahead to lob the ball over Schmeichel.

The Nigerian striker doubled his tally three minutes before the full time through an unstoppable header that led to them sharing the spoils at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho also contributed to one of the Foxes' goals after assisting Harvey Barnes's 64th-minute effort but Wilfred Ndidi saw a red card in the 93rd-minute.

