Real Madrid and Bayern Munich appear interested in signing want-away Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger

The German defender has less than nine months left on his current deal and has stalled on signing a new deal with the Blues

Sources claim he wants to join either Real or Bayern in a deal that could earn him a whopping £400,000 per week

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly open to joining either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in a deal that will see him earn about N300 million (£400,000) per week.

The German defender has probably decided to leave Stamford Bridge following his refusal to pen a new deal with Chelsea less than nine months on his current contract.

SunSport quoting Marca, the London club has handed the Champions League winner a new offer valued at £5.5m a year, but his agent is asking for £8.5m.

Thomas Tuchel hailing Antonio Rudiger despite Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Photo by James Williamson - AMA

However, with Los Blancos currently facing financial issues, this means that the Bavarians are now favourites to land him for free next year.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann has publicly admitted that he admires the Blues rock-solid centre-back, adding that Rudiger has greatly improved since Thomas Tuchel arrived in January.

Nagelsmann's comments about Rudiger

"He has made fantastic progress. Thomas Tuchel has handled him extremely well since taking charge. He was previously on the scrapheap at Chelsea.

"But now he is one of the most important members of their defence. He has incredibly good fighting spirit and is a very good defender.

Rudiger has scored once in six Premier League appearances so far this campaign but was unable to stop the Blues from losing to Manchester City at the Bridge earlier this weekend.

Antonio Rudiger set to walk away from Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that German defender Antonio Rudiger could walk away from Stamford Bridge at the expiration of his contract with Chelsea next summer.

The 28-year-old has already entered the final 12 months of his deal and it appears the Blues are not willing to meet his wage demands before committing his future to the club.

Reports claim that the player wants more than the London club is offering according to Sport Bible quoting German outlet SportBild.

