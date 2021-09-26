Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk emerged as the outright winner after stunning Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Joshua was completely outboxed by the Ukrainian as he lost by a unanimous decision after 12 rounds

It is believed the Brit suffered a broken eye socket and had to seek medical attention immediately after the match

Despite his loss, he may have a chance to redeem himself with a planned rematch with Usyk next year

Celebrated British boxer Anthony Joshua had to be taken to hospital after his battering by Oleksandr Usyk.

It is believed the Brit suffered a broken eye socket and had to seek medical attention immediately after the match. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Usyk emerged the unanimous winner of the epic bout staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, finishing with a flourish in the final rounds to put the result beyond doubt.

SunSport now reports Joshua had to be escorted from the ring and taken to hospital promptly for tests.

According to the publication, Joshua is suspected to have suffered a broken eye socket, with his promoter revealing the former heavyweight champion could not see out of it in the final rounds of his heavy defeat.

“He will go to hospital. I don’t know if he has broken his eye socket, it doesn’t look great," Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, divulged.

“He said he couldn’t see after the ninth round, obviously he was getting tagged a lot as well," he added.

Joshua failed to take advantage of his weight advantage over Usyk who took every chance he had to land him with a barrage of southpaw punches.

The Britain WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion ended the match pinned to the ropes as Usky emerged as the deserved victor.

It is understood a rematch between the two is already on the cards and could take place as early as next year.

"Knowing AJ, knowing the position he is in, knowing that he will have a shot to get his belts back, there is absolutely nothing else he will do other than a rematch," Hearn said.

