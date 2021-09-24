Anthony Josua is sure Deontay Wilder will get past Tyson Fury in the trilogy heavyweight contest in October

The unified heavyweight champion believes the Broze Bomber's attitude towards the fight would make him reclaim the WBC crown

AJ will also defend his IBF, IBI, WBA and WBo belts against Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksander Usky at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder would emerge victorious in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in October because of his approach towards the fight, Give Me Sport.

All is now set for the two heavyweights to do one battle for the third time after drawing the first and the Gypsy king recording a seventh-round stoppage in the second.

AJ and Fury were supposed to be competing in the squared circle during the summer but the Gypsy King was ordered by the court to complete his trilogy with the Bronze Bomber.

Anthony Joshua predicts a win for Deontay Wilder in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury. Photo by Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

The fight between the two British heavyweights would still hold in the coming year only if Fury goes past Wilder again and Joshua retains all four belts against Oleksander Usyk.

Joshua and Usyk will battle it out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday, September 25, 2021, and all is now set for AJ to prove his mettle at the heavyweight division.

What AJ said about the prediction

However before the fight would proceed at the weekend, Johsua was asked he would win the trilogy contest between his potential challenger Fury and Wilder and he responded:

“If I had to, I don’t know. I’m not too bothered. Look, because you’ve asked the question, let’s go with Wilder because he seems obsessed, like he really wants it. He seems really focused on the task ahead, so, you know, a focused man is a dangerous man, and he’s focused.”

The amount AJ would miss for not fighting Fury

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend as he is set to miss out on £85million (N47bn), Mirror.

AJ's forthcoming clash with Usyk does not represent his career-high payday so far, earning £50m less than his historic rematch with Andy Ruiz which brought him home over £66 million.

The British-born Nigerian fighter will pocket £15m which is far less than what he earned when he stopped the Bulgarian Brut Kubrat Pulev.

However, the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO champion will miss the big fish after he was denied a £100m take home when his fight with fellow British heavyweight Fury collapsed.

