Bruno Fernandes had a chance to earn Man United a point during their Premier League game against Aston Villa earlier this weekend

The Portuguese stood over a spot-kick towards the end of the meeting but powered the ball over the bar

The former Sporting Lisbon man now apologised to the Red Devils fans for the disappointment and promised to come back stronger

Bruno Fernandes has finally broken silence after missing the penalty that could have helped Manchester United avoid defeat during their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on September 25.

The 27-year-old was handed a golden chance to earn United a crucial point with virtually the last kick of the match after Kortney Hause handled the ball inside the area.

However, the Portuguese midfielder, who is renowned for his good penalty record rocketed his effort over the crossbar as Villa held firm on their earlier opener to snatch a crucial win.

Fernandes has now admitted he is frustrated and disappointed but promised to come back stronger. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

The defeat was the Red Devils' third in four matches as they dropped to fourth on the Premier League standings currently topped by Liverpool.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Hours after the loss, Fernandes has now taken to social media to send United a long and impassioned message.

The midfielder admits he was "more frustrated and disappointed" and vows to come back stronger after his late penalty miss. He posted on Instagram after the game, saying:

"Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.

"Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.

"The most important thing for me is to win together and I’ll always do everything I can to help my teammates and the club to be the best we can be."

Man United have now dropped to the fourth position on the log, although with the same point as Chelsea and Manchester City after six rounds of English top-flight games.

Fernandes denied Man United a point

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in the 93rd minute as a tame Manchester United lost to Aston Villa at Old Trafford in a pulsating Premier League encounter.

In a game that was meandering towards a draw, there was a string of late drama as Kortney Hause put the visitors ahead with a header in the 88th minute.

Source: Legit