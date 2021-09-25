United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Old Trafford thanks to a late Kortney Hause header

In a game where the Red Devils were second best for large parts, Bruno Fernandes had the chance to salvage a point from the penalty spot

The Portugal star’s effort however went over in the dying stages of the clash

Defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday now means United have lost back to back matches without scoring a goal

Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in the 93rd minute as a tame Manchester United lost to Aston Villa at Old Trafford in a pulsating Premier League encounter.

Bruno Fernandes missed a last minute penalty as Man United suffered defeat to Aston Villa at home. Photo by Laurence Griffiths.

In a game that was meandering towards a draw, there was a string of late drama as Kortney Hause put the visitors ahead with a header in the 88th minute.

A couple of minutes later and Hause turned villain as he was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area, and United were handed a lifeline.

Fernandes, who has been United’s designated penalty taker, went on to blast the ball over the bar in front of the Stretford end to confirm the Red Devils’ first defeat in the league this season.

If chances were anything to go by, Aston Villa deserved the win as they looked energetic and threatening everytime they went forward.

United were quite tame on the day and not even their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo could Inspire his side, which oddly resorted to counter attacks for large parts of the game.

Before the dramatic finale, Villa missed two massive chances, as Matt Targett blazed over from a few yards out, while striker Ollie Watkins could only fire his effort straight at De Gea.

Ezri Konsa also had a massive chance but despite beating Aaron Wan Bissaka in the air, his header went over.

On the other end, Paul Pogba arguably had his side’s best chance as he nodded a header wide, while Harry Maguire also had a headed chance kept out by Emiliano Martinez.

