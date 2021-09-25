Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk ended in unanimous decision after the Ukrainian outclassed the Briton

It was fight to finish at the Tottenham Stadium in London, but it was Joshua that struggled all through the night

Usyk is now the new unified heavyweight champion having dethroned the British-Nigerian boxer on Saturday night

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight world champion after dethroning Anthony Joshua with an incredible performance in London, BBC reports.

The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 65,000 fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, outclassing Joshua over 12 rounds, and hurting the defending champion on numerous occasions.

The scorecards 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 were all for Usyk and there was a mere shrug of the shoulders from Joshua as the second defeat of his professional career was confirmed.

The skillful Usyk hit Joshua twice with his left in the early exchanges to let the champion understand what he is in for in the first round.

SkySports are reporting that Joshua received a heavy punch that baddly hurt him in the third round before he was forced to cling on in the closing seconds.

Usyk's speed and mesmerising skills saw him showcase outstanding talent in the first few roundsand he was constantly beating Joshua to the punch.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At a point, Joshua left the crowd gasping when he dramatically dipped after the Ukrainian landed another left on him.

It was until the fifth round before Joshua landed his first significant right hand drawing a wry smile from Usyk,.

The champion then found another right hand on the bell for the end of the fifth.

As at the sixth round, Usyk was already on the back foot and Joshua began to dominate as he landed more solid right.

Usyk ended the round with a black eye and a reddened face having felt his power.

And Joshua continued with that momentum in the next round after he grew in confidence, but after he got carried away, Usyk landed another heavy punch in the Briton.

Joshua was then sent staggering backwards, and he did well to maintain his footing, when Usyk clipped him with a left hand in an engrossing seventh

The second defeat of Joshua's career, after he was upset by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, will now devastate hopes of the dream undisputed title fight against Tyson Fury, who again faces Deontay Wilder on October 9, after Usyk inflicted another twist in this incredible division.

Though Joshua was brave and gutsy, and caused damage on his challenger's face, the night belonged to Usyk who became only the third boxer.

Joshua was forced to desperately survive on the ropes as the final bell rang under an intense onslaught from Usyk.

Joshua predicts winner between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder would emerge victorious in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in October because of his approach towards the fight.

All is now set for the two heavyweights to do one battle for the third time after drawing the first and the Gypsy king recording a seventh-round stoppage in the second.

AJ and Fury were supposed to be competing in the squared circle during the summer but the Gypsy King was ordered by the court to complete his trilogy with the Bronze Bomber.

Source: Legit.ng