Chelsea have been tipped to win the Premier League title by their former defender William Gallas who also played for Arsenal

The Blues are currently topping the Premier League table and Thomas Tuchel and his wards have not lost any game so far

Gallas explained that Chelsea are more stronger than Manchester United despite having Cristiano Ronaldo

William Gallas who spent four years in London with Arsenal has predicted his former club Chelsea as favourites to win this season's Premier League title.

The battle for this season's diadem is still fresh as the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are firing in all cylinders to make sure that they take the prize.

Manchester United made things better for themselves before the start of the season with the arrival of Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo who has been superb for the side so far.

William Gallas predicts Chelsea to win Premier League title. (Photo by Mike Kireev

Source: Getty Images

With three games played so far this season for the Red Devils scoring four goals, Manchester United fans are optimistic that the club would go for the title this time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also said to have told his teammates at Old Trafford that is is important for them to fight hard this season for the trophy.

According to the report on UK Sun and Gentin, William Gallas explained that it will be hard for Manchester United to beat Chelsea for the Premier League title

Wiiliam Gallas' reaction

"If they are really focused they can beat any records, especially now they have Lukaku. This is a scary team for any opponent to play.

"Manchester United fans may think they have a stronger team with Ronaldo back, but if you take every player position by position then I believe Chelsea is stronger than United.

