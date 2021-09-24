Manchester United are yet to get any penalty decision this season despite their impressive start to the new campaign

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in a press conference, said he believes his side should have had at least two penalties over the past week

The Norwegian boss also referenced Jurgen Klopp’s comments in January, which suggested the Red Devils were getting too many penalties

The United gaffer hinted Klopp’s comments were the reason his side was not getting penalty decisions in this term

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday, September 24 seemed to suggest referees were not giving his side penalties because of comments made by Jurgen Klopp last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer referenced Jurgen Klopp’s comments in January, which suggested Manchester United were getting too many penalties. Photo by Matthew Peters.

Solskjaer felt hard-done-by for two decisions which he felt should have gone his team’s way in the two encounters over West Ham in the last week.

In the 2-1 Premier League win at the start of the week, referee Martin Atkinson dismissed two incidents involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

As far as penalties go, United are experiencing contrasting fortunes to last season, where they received 11 spot-kick decisions in their favour.

Only Leicester City (12) were awarded more penalties than the Red Devils in the previous season.

It was at the height of United getting penalty decisions in January that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made some comments which immediately sparked controversy.

"I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five and a half years." Klopp said in January 2021.

In his press conference ahead of the league clash against Aston Villa, Solskjaer referenced Klopp’s comments, saying they could have a part in why his team was yet to get any penalty decision go their way so far this season.

"There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting penalties," said Solskjaer. as quoted by SKY.

"After that, it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give."

"I've seen a big, big difference since then on. But we have to just leave that up to the referees and hopefully they'll make the right calls soon."

United are level on 13 points with Liverpool, who face a tricky away trip to newly-promoted Brentford.

