Cristiano Ronaldo has added a Bentley Flying Spur to his collection cars after rejoining Man United from Juventus this summer

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner purchased the car for a whopping £250,000 which take his total worth of cars to £17million

Ronaldo has scored four goals in three matches so far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to add to his tally against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo has been raising the roof since his arrival at Man United for a second spell on the final day of the summer transfer window, The Sun, This Day.

Ronaldo's new car

The 36-year-old who has a soft spot for cosy cars got himself a Bentley Flying Spur worth £250,000 to his collection.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner who has been in top form cruised into training with his new whip at United's complex in Carrington.

Ronaldo rewards himself with N140m Bentley Flying Spur to his collections of fast cars since rejoining Man United. Photo by Daniel Pier/NurPhoto

Ronaldo now has a whopping £17million worth of cars parked in his garage as he continues to live a fulfilling life.

Among the Portuguese's fast cars is the £8.5million Bugatti Centodieci which makes him a proud owner of the ten copies made by the manufacturer.

The former Juventus striker bought the car last year while he was still plying his trade with the Italian giants.

CR7's season so far

CR7 has been bringing positive returns to the Glazer family since he made a sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams.

Ronaldo has scored in every single match he has played for the Red Devils this season including a brace against Newcastle on his debut, Young Boys in the Champions League and one in the win over West Ham.

The former Real Madrid star is expected to be on parade when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side welcomes Aston Villa to Old Trafford.

The secret behind Ronaldo's departure from Juventus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's deadline day transfer from Juventus to Manchester United was reportedly forced by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Mirror.

It is understood that the 36-year-old told his former team that he wanted to leave a day before Biaconeri drew with Udinese.

The former Real Madrid striker was expected to see out the remainder of his contract at the Allianz Stadium until his shock exit.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had earlier pushed for his client to leave the Turin club two weeks before the transfer deadline day, Cadena Sar.

