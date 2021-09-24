Lionel Messi has been hailed by former Chelsea star Frank Lampard who named the Argentine his toughest opponent

Frank Lampard also explained that he never faced Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at his peak at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both dominated the game of football for the past 10 years

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named Lionel Messi as the best player he ever faced on the pitch during his professional football career as a player in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard remains Chelsea's highest goalscorer in history and the former England international was superb while playing for the Blues in all competitions.

When Frank Lampard was playing for the Stamford Bridge landlords, the Englishman faced Lionel Messi many times in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard and Lionel Messi in action on the pitch. Photo by Pressefoto Ulmer

According to the report on Sportskeeda and Coral, Frank Lampard who is now a manager explained that Lionel Messi was the best opponent for him.

Lampard also acknowledged the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is also a super playing, but he added that he never faced the Portugal international when he was doing wonders at Real Madrid.

He stressed that he did not play against Ronaldo at his peak because he only faced him at Manchester United and not when he got to Real Madrid.

“There’s two that I would say and one is Messi because I think he’s just the best. The other one is Ronaldinho, because in 2005, we went to the Nou Camp, it was my first encounter of a player on a different planet.

"Him and Samuel Eto’o on that day, but particularly Ronaldinho’s movements, I was like, wow, this is different.

“I didn’t play Ronaldo at his peak. I played him at Man United and he was getting towards it, but not in those years at Madrid, where he was just ridiculous.''

