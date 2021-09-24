Patrice Evra has now completed his Uefa coaching badges and the Frenchman is billed to take to football management

The 40-year-old has disclosed that he has bagged both B and A licences as he thanked Manchester United and BDU Fodboldskole

He also used the opportunity to thank players who he managed during the process, admitting they endured many hours of his yelling

A former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has inched closer to management having completed his Uefa coaching badges, SunSport reports.

The former France defender disclosed that he has acquired both B and A licences after undergoing management courses at United’s Carrington training ground.

The 40-year-old used the opportunity to thank the Premier League club as well as DBU Fodboldskole for the achievement so far.

Patrice Evra obtains UEFA Coaching B and A badges. Photo: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

He wrote:

“B Licence. A Licence. I would like to say a massive thanks to the clubs Man United and DBU Fodboldskole for letting me take over.

“And to all the players who’ve had to endure many hours of my yelling on the pitch…”

Patrice Evra joined the Red Devils back in January 2006 from French Ligue 1 side Monaco for about £5.5million.

He featured in a staggering 379 games before leaving for Juventus in 2014.

And he recently spilled the beans that former United manager Alex Ferguson wanted to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo before his retirement in 2013.

Evra said via Swiftheadline:

"I remember there was a lot of media saying Ferguson will maybe retire next year, and he said, 'Patrice, I will never retire. I will be here another 10 years’.

“And to be fair, when I speak with Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss, and was coming to join United. He told me this.”

Source: Legit.ng