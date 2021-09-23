Victor Osimhen was on target again for Napoli as they dust Sampdoria aside in their Italian League encounter

The Nigerian striker was on target twice while Fabian and Piotr Zielinski completed the remaining goals

Osimhen has now scored five goals in his last three games for the Parthenopeans as they move to the top of the league table

Super Eagles attacker Victor Osimhen was on fire for Napoli after scoring twice in their 4-0 away win over Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The 22-year-old forward has now scored five goals in his last three appearances for The Parthenopeans in all competitions.

Osimhen opened the scoring for the Blues in the 10th minute after tapping into the net from close range after receiving a delivery from Lorenzo Insigne from the left flank.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen celebrates one of his goals for Napoli in their victory over Sampdoria. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto

This came moments after he squandered a one-on-one chance with Emil Audero earlier in the encounter.

The former Lille forward completed his brace in the 50th minute with Hirving Lozano claiming the assist this time around. He sent the ball into the 18-yard box and it found the Nigerian who simply converted the opportunity.

Other goals scorers against Sampdoria

Meanwhile, a goal each from Fabian and Piotr Zielinski in the 39th and 59th minutes saw the visitors run off with a 4-0 triumph.

Osimhen's hot form started about a week ago when he scored twice to help Napoli salvage a point against Leicester City in their Europa League 2-2 draw.

And about four days after, he found the back of the net as they thumbed Udinese 4-0 in a Serie A fixture earlier this week and now, he grabbed another brace for the Blues.

