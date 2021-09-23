Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has labelled Africa's most expensive star Victor Osimhen as Lukaku’s heir

The Super Eagles attacker netted his third goal against Udinese to increase his tally to three goals in four games

Osimhen rescued Napoli from defeat when they battled Leicester City in their Europa League opener last week

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has continued to attract positive reactions from the legends of the round leather game.

Chelsea icon Gianfranco Zola is the latest to shower encomiums on the forward who currently holds Africa's most expensive player tag.

A few days after scoring twice to help Napoli secure a draw in their Europa League opening group game, the 22-year-old found the back of the net again in their 4-0 triumph over Udinese on Monday, September 20.

Romelu Lukaku posing with Chelsea jersey after his return to Stamford Bridge. Credit - Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Gianfranco Zola on about Osimhen's brilliance

The Blues icon was quoted by GOAL speaking with La Gazzetta Dello Sport per Football Italia, saying:

“Napoli are really strong in every department.

"They have [Victor] Osimhen, Insigne and Politano upfront, the quality in midfield, a solid defence with Kalidou Koulibaly and two reliable goalkeepers. I can’t see weak points in their team.

“I didn’t know Osimhen when he arrived last year, but I’ve studied him a little and I’ve discovered a talented player. His movements are so good, and his athletic strength can be devastating. He is Lukaku’s heir, he is still young and with room for improvement.”

Osimhen joined the Italian League giants from Ligue 1 outfit Lille and scored 10 goals with three assists in 30 appearances in his first season.

Source: Legit Newspaper