Kelechi Iheancaho has scored his first of the season for Leicester City in the new season during their 2-0 win over Millwall

The Nigerian international was also involved in Ademola Lookman's goals as the Foxes went ahead in the second half

The Super Eagles striker made his first start of the season and registered his first goal of the new season

Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his form in Cup games for Leicester City as they defeated Millwall by 2-0 in their third-round fixture.

The Foxes went through to the round of 16 with goals from Ademola Lookman and Iheanacho as he helped them advance into the next stage.

Brendan Rodgers handed Lookman and Iheanacho their first start of the season and both strikers did not disappoint their manager.

Iheanacho scores outrageous goal in man-of-the-match performance for Leicester City in Carabao Cup win. Photo Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

After a goalless first half, the Premier League side finally got their noses in front through their on-loan striker from RB Leipzig Lookman.

Iheanacho's shot was initially saved by Millwall's shot-stopper George Long before Lookman pounced on the rebound to make it 1-0 in the 50th minute.

The Nigerian international deservedly git his name on the scoresheet when his shot inside the 18-yard box went into the roof of the net leaving the keeper no chance of making attempt in the 88th minute.

Iheanacho's teammate and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi played all 90 minutes and posted a solid performance on the night.

The match ended 2-0 in favour of the Foxes as they made a step further in their quest to win at least a trophy in the new campaign.

After a slow start of the season, Rodgers' men will welcome Burnley to the King power Stadium in a Premier League fixture this weekend.

