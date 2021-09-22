Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is one of the most valuable Super Eagles stars presently owing to his contributions to his club and country

The 24-year-old has been rock solid for Leicester City and contributed to their FA Cup glory last season

Ndidi has now been ranked 82nd best player by FIFA 22 while Chidera Ejuke comes seventh on the list of fastest players in the game

Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Chidera Ejuke are the most rated Nigerian players on the latest edition of the FIFA video game.

For the second time in a row, the Leicester City defensive midfielder is the most ranked Nigerian star with a rating of 85.

This is an improvement to his ranking in the previous edition of the gaming after finishing with the rating of 84 on FIFA 21.

According to Soccernet, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze winner moved from his 134th in the world last year to becoming the 82nd best player in the game this year.

While he is also Leicester's second highest-rated player after Jamie Vardy, who is rated 86 according to the latest ratings released by EA Sports.

However, Ndidi is not the only Nigerian star making waves in the FIFA 22 as Chidera Ejuke, who is known for his dribbling skills, is rated as the seventh-fastest player in the game with a 94 pace and a rating of 74.

Meanwhile, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is the overall highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93. He’s followed by Robert Lewandowski (92) and Cristiano Ronaldo (91).

