Carlo Ancelloti's Real Madrid continued their impressive start to the La Liga season after a 6-1 win over Mallorca

Two goals from Benzema, three from Asensio and one from Isco powered Los Blancos to an emphatic win on home ground

They have now moved two points clear of defending champions Atletico Madrid with 16 points on the table after six games

Real Madrid made a strong La Liga case for themselves after demolishing Real Mallorca at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, September 22.

The victory saw Carlo Ancelotti's men rise to the summit of the league table with 16 points after six games so far this campaign.

Karim Benzema needed just three minutes to light up the match venue after putting the home team ahead in the third minute of the encounter.

Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid during their 6-1 win over Mallorca at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid

And 21 minutes later, Marco Asensio doubled their lead with a solo effort as the hosts continued to dominate proceedings.

Who scored Mallorca's only goal?

Just one minute after conceding the second goal, Kang-In Lee got on the scores sheet and reduced his side's deficit but that only opened them to allowing more goals into their net.

Asensio doubled his effort in the 29th minute after combining well with Benzema and they maintained the scoreline going into the dressing room for halftime talks.

Four minutes into the second half, Benzema found the back of the net again but this time, the VAR chopped off his goal leaving the scoreline 3-1 in the 49th minute.

But that wouldn't stop Los Blancos as Asensio completed his hat-trick in the 55th minute - a goal that also opened the door for Benzema to complete his brace before Isco who came in from the bench find the back of the net.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman has now scored eight goals and seven assists in six Spanish League appearances so far this campaign and it is the most for any player in the La Liga this century as reported by GOAL.

