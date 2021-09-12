Real Madrid stay at the top of La Liga following their 5-2 win over Celta Vigo at their newly refurbished Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Los Merengues came back from behind twice to win the game

Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga grabbed the other goals as Carlo Ancelotti's men maintain their unbeaten run

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid's return to their home ground Santiago Bernabeu as they defeated Celta Vigo by 5-2.

Los Blancos came from twice in the game to pull off a remarkable win in front of their 25,000 fans seated at the Bernabeu for the first time in almost two years.

Karim Benzema scored an emphatic hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Celta Vigo. Photo by Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

The away side quickly got their noses in front through Santi Mina as the Spanish striker was put through by Iago Aspas.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It took 24 minutes before Carlo Ancelotti's men responded after a cut-back by Federico Valverde was slammed home by Benzema.

Seven minutes later, Celta got back in front again as Franco Cervi scrambled the ball past Thibaut Courtois on his second attempt to make it 2-1.

The visitors took the lead into the break but it did not last long as a Benzema equalized from Miguel Gutierrez's assist a minute after the restart.

Benzema was on fire on the night as he turned provider for Vinicius Junior's classy finish to put Madrid in the lead for the first time in the match.

It was the turn of new summer signing Eduardo Camavinga to score as he capitalized on a rebounded shot to make it 4-2.

Benzema completed his hat-trick from a spot-kick after Vinicius was brought down in the box as it ended 5-2.

Real maintained their lead at the top of La Liga with ten points and a superior goal difference ahead of Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe tells teammates he wants to join Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe seems to have his exit strategies from Paris Saint Germain in place after reportedly telling his teammates he will join Real Madrid.

Los Blancos made attempts to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner during the summer transfer window but PSG refused to entertain any offer presented to them.

The Spanish League giants were said to have made an offer worth £170 million after their earlier bids of £145m and £137m had been rejected by the Parisians.

Source: Legit