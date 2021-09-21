Cristiano Ronaldo has been named by Rio Ferdinand as the best player he has played with in his life

The Manchester United legend made this known while speaking with Nigerian boxing world champion Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is preparing for the defense of his world heavyweight title this weekend against Oleksandr Usyk

Rio Ferdinand has stated emphatically that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player he played with during his professional career winning the Champions League and Premier League titles.

During his active playing time years back, Rio Ferdinand was one of the best defenders considering his skills in defense and how he used to help the attack.

At Old Trafford, Rio Ferdinand and Cristiano Ronaldo spent six glorious years together before the Portuguese footballer left for a record move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Chloe Knott

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Manchester Evening, Rio Ferdinand and Anthony Joshua were having a discussion before the former England international told the Nigerian that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best players he ever played with.

Rio Ferdinand's reaction

"Obviously Cristiano Ronaldo is just ridiculous

"When he joined us he was a baby but his intelligence to grow and his obsession to get better and his desire to be the best was just relentless.

''I've never seen anything like it, he was just a man possessed to get to the top and would do anything to get there."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form since he returned to Manchester United and has scored four goals in his first three games for the Red Devils.

Shakira regretted mocking Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 36 is still at the top of his game and doing wonders on the pitch for Manchester United after recently completing his return to Old Trafford after 12 years playing in Spain and Italy.

The Portugal international is no doubt one of the most loved players on earth considering how famous he is and all the achievements he has gotten through football.

During his time playing for Real Madrid in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo won many titles with Los Blancos as he also landed four Ballon d'Or awards at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Shakira once regretted mocking Cristiano Ronaldo at the stands while watching the encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

That was in the final of the 2010/11 Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona which was played at the Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

Shakira was at the stadium to support her husband Gerard Pique of Barcelona and the tension was high for the singer.

