Cristiano Ronaldo netted the winning goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the final of the 2010/11 Copa del Rey

Popular singer Shakira was at the stadium and was spotted mocking Cristiano Ronaldo when he missed a chance

Shakira who is the wife of Barcelona star Gerard Pique later regretted mocking Ronaldo as he scored the winner

Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 36 is still at the top of his game and doing wonders on the pitch for Manchester United after recently completing his return to Old Trafford after 12 years playing in Spain and Italy.

The Portugal international is no doubt one of the most loved players on earth considering how famous he is and all the achievements he has gotten through football.

During his time playing for Real Madrid in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo won many titles with Los Blancos as he also landed four Ballon d'Or awards at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Chloe Knott

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GMS and Sportbible, Shakira once regretted mocking Cristiano Ronaldo at the stands while watching the encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

When was that?

That was in the final of the 2010/11 Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona which was played at the Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

Shakira was at the stadium to support her husband Gerard Pique of Barcelona and the tension was high for the singer.

It ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, and Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance to score for Real Madrid in the 98th minute of the extra time, but he missed the chance in which Shakira was spotted rejoicing.

Fives minutes later, Shakira got a stunner as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant header for Real Madrid and that goal was enough for Los Blancos to win the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets scammed of huge amount

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how several news outlets are reporting that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was scammed a staggering £250,000 by a female travel agent after he trusted her with his credit card pin, SunSport reports.

The culprit is a 53-year-old Maria Silva, as reports further claim she also scammed the player’s agent Jorge Mendes out of over £14,000 as well as more than £1,500 from former Man Utd winger Nani.

Maria Silva’s offence saw her handed a four-year suspended prison sentence at a court in Porto according to famous Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias.

The newspaper gathered that Cristiano Ronaldo was initially billed to attend her trial, but the striker was spared after she made full confession.

Source: Legit