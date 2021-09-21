Raheem Sterling could be on his way out of Manchester City in the January transfer due to lack of active games

Barcelona who are Spanish giants are interested in his signature and they are ready to make their move next year

Rio Ferdinand who played in the Premier League for years is of the view that Man United and Liverpool should go for Sterling

Rio Ferdinand who is a Manchester United legend has suggested that his former employers could make a move for Raheem Sterling who is currently facing difficulties at Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling is one of the best wingers in the Premier League considering his attacking styles of play on the pitch and the goals he has scored for Manchester City.

Last term, the England international played a significant role that helped Manchester City to win the Premier League and also got to the final of the Champions League before losing to Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling in action for Premier League side Manchester City. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

However, the Englishman is yet to find his rhythm this season at the Etihad and has been struggling for regular games under City gaffer Pep Guardiola.

Raheem Sterling currently has two more years left on his contract at Manchester City, but he is in a battle for a first-team place with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

According to the report on Manchester Evening and GOAL, Rio Ferdinand explained that Raheem Sterling is a player who should be getting regular playing time.

Rio Ferdinand's reaction

"If I’m Liverpool, I’d buy Sterling tomorrow, If I’m him, I wouldn’t go to Barcelona or Real Madrid right now, that’s why I said Liverpool, Man United will take him.

"I’m baffled by it, I just don’t understand. With Pep, he gets things right more often than not, but with this one there must be clubs sitting there going and let’s see how this pans out because I would take Sterling all day.''

