Lionel Messi was angry to the point that he hardly celebrated Mauro Icardi's winning goal for PSG against Lyon

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was removed towards the end of the meeting and that got him pissed

PSG stretched their winning streak to six games in the French League so far this campaign as they aim to win the title this season

Mauro Icardi came in from the bench to fire Paris Saint Germain to their sixth straight French League victory this campaign.

The Argentine star replaced countryman Angel Di Maria in the 82nd minute and fired home the much-needed goal in the 93rd-minute as they maintain their 100 per cent start to this campaign.

A goal each from Lucas Paqueta and Neymar in the 54th and 66th minutes had given both sides a chance to share the spoils but the former Inter Milan man spoilt the party for the visitors.

Lionel Messi appreciating the fans after PSG's 2-1 win over Lyon. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, while the Parisians bench erupted in celebration, Lionel Messi didn't join them in the first place as he was still angry that the manager Mauricio Pochettino substituted him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Why Pochettino substituted Messi

His substitution was not just a surprise to the player, but also to the entire football world especially when they were on the verge of dropping points. He later stood up clapping in a very muted manner as reported by Sport Bible.

Messi frustration could be understood as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to find the back of the net since he joined the Parc Des Princes outfit last month after ending his 21-year relationship with FC Barcelona.

Why Lionel Messi got angry with Pochettino

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi seemed very angry with Mauricio Pochettino after the manager removed him during Paris Saint Germain's 2-1 win over Lyon at Parc Des Princes over the weekend.

The 34-year-old was handed his first start since his sensational move to the French League outfit during the summer transfer window on a two-year deal as a free agent.

He ended his relationship with boyhood club Barcelona after it was clear that the Spanish League outfit don't have the wherewithal to renew his contract.

Source: Legit.ng