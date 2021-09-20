Lionel Messi was clearly not impressed with Mauricio Pochettino's decision to substitute him during Ligue 1 clash against Lyon

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to endure a difficult start to life since his much-hyped transfer to PSG

Messi is yet to score his first goal for the Parisians in three appearances across competitions so far

The Argentine was removed off in favour of Mauro Icardi who went on to score the winner for PSG

Lionel Messi seemed very angry with Mauricio Pochettino after the manager removed him during Paris Saint Germain's 2-1 win over Lyon at Parc Des Princes over the weekend.

The 34-year-old was handed his first start since his sensational move to the French League outfit during the summer transfer window on a two-year deal as a free agent.

He ended his relationship with boyhood club Barcelona after it was clear that the Spanish League outfit don't have the wherewithal to renew his contract.

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult start to life since his much-hyped transfer to PSG. Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner led his side's attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but the trio once again failed to impress as Messi continues to search for his first PSG goal.

Why Pochettino substituted Messi against Lyon

With 15 minutes left on the clock and PSG chasing a winner, Pochettino cut short Messi's home debut by withdrawing him and replacing the Argentine with Mauro Icardi.

The tactical change went on to pay off as Icardi came off the bench to grab the winner as the tie ended 2-1 in favour of PSG.

However, Messi was evidently upset with Pochettino's decision to substitute him and even snubbed the manager's offer of a handshake as he gave him an angry face.

Despite the fanfare that surrounded his arrival in the French capital, Messi has struggled to settle down with things not going according to plan on the pitch.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner remains goalless in three of his appearances for PSG thus far and failed to help them secure victory over a stubborn Club Brugge side during the Champions League.

How much Lionel Messi will earn at PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite joining Paris Saint Germain for free on a two-year deal, Lionel Messi is expected to earn a staggering N70.5 billion (£94m) in wages during his reign at the club.

The Argentine forward parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona following their inability to renew his deal - thereby ending their 21-year-old relationship.

Daily Mail quoting French newspaper L'Equipe reveals in a 'leaked' document the details of the 34-year-old's contract which will see him earn as much as Neymar and more than Kylian Mbappe.

