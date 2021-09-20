Mauricio Pochettino was subject to criticisms on why he had to substitute Lionel Messi during PSG's tough fixture against Lyon

The 36-year-old was pulled out of the team with 15 minutes to play for Achraf Hakimi as the Argentine seemed unhappy

It was later discovered from a video trending on social media that Messi was struggling with his right knee during the game

Mauricio Pochettino subbing off Lionel Messi has been explained in a short video clip going the rounds on social media, Sport Bible.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was taken off in the 76th minute when Paris Saint-Germain needed to score a winning against Lyon.

The match was still at 1-1 and PSG needed to seal the win to maintain their lead at the top of the league standings.

Lionel Messi was holding his right knee in a video revealed on social media which suggested his substitution. Photo by Sport Bible

Taking Messi off was a huge risk made by Pochettino as his compatriot snubbed his handshake while walking off the pitch stone-faced.

Contents in the video clip

However, a video clip circulating online showed Messi clutching his right knee which suggested he could have sustained an injury.

Pochettino seemed to have spotted the 34-year-old in discomfort before calling on the Argentine captain to make way for Achraf Hakimi.

Mauro Icardi who also came on as a substitute became the match-winner in the 93rd minute as his goal gave PSG a 2-1 win over their rivals.

What Pochettino said after the match

In a post-match interview, Pochettino confirmed that he did not want to risk losing Messi for other games ahead.

"We made the decision to take Messi off because of a possible future injury.

"We have important matches coming up and we have to protect him.

"These are decisions made for the team and everyone knows we have many great players. We have to make these decisions."

Fans boo Mbappe twice before PSG vs Lyon game

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe has received a backlash from fans again before Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Lyon in the French Ligue 1, The Sun, 90 Min.

The 22-year-old was subject to boos from supporters at Parc des Princes when his name was announced among Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI.

Then close to kickoff when names of players starring for the Parisians were called out, Mbappe was booed again.

The same thing occurred in PSG's previous games against Clement and Strasbourg where the World Cup winner was subject to boos from fans.

