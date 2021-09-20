Kylian Mbappe for the third time in a roll was booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans before the fixture against Lyon

The French striker also received a cold reception from supporters during the games against Clement and Strasbourg

The 22-year-old provided the match-winning assist in injury time to help Mauro Icardi seal a 93rd-minute win for PSG

Kylian Mbappe has received a backlash from fans again before Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Lyon in the French Ligue 1, The Sun, 90 Min.

How PSG fans booed Mbappe

The 22-year-old was subject to boos from supporters at Parc des Princes when his name was announced among Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI.

PSG fans boo Kylian Mbappe for refusing to sign new deal before Ligue 1 match against Lyon. Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer

Source: Getty Images

Then close to kickoff when names of players starring for the Parisians were called out, Mbappe was booed again.

The same thing occurred in PSG's previous games against Clement and Strasbourg where the World Cup winner was subject to boos from fans.

Mbappe's situation has caused a distraction for fans to notice that Lionel Messi was starting his first at their home ground against their rivals Lyon.

It was the first time the attacking trio of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar would feature in the league but things did not go as expected.

It was expected that the trio will bounce back from their disappointing Champions League draw to Anderlecht in midweek.

PSG had to dig deep into injury time of the game to score the winner through Mauro Icardi and it was Mbappe that provided the vital assist.

Mbappe's link to Real Madrid

Mbappe was linked with a move to Real Madrid and up until the last minute of the transfer deadline day, the Spain giants were still interested in the Frenchman.

The deal failed to materialize after Los Blancos failed to meet PSG's asking price but Mbappe will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice in January before his contract expires next summer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi seemed very angry with Mauricio Pochettino after the manager removed him during Paris Saint Germain's 2-1 win over Lyon at Parc Des Princes over the weekend.

The 34-year-old was handed his first start since his sensational move to the French League outfit during the summer transfer window on a two-year deal as a free agent.

He ended his relationship with boyhood club Barcelona after it was clear that the Spanish League outfit don't have the wherewithal to renew his contract.

Source: Legit Newspaper