Juventus are yet to record a win since the start of the 2021-22 campaign after losing two and drawing two of their first four games

The outcomes have however means that they have endured their worst start to the Serie A season in over 60 years

Sources reveal the last time the Old Lady went without winning any of their first four games in a season was in the 1961-62 season

Juventus' worst start to the Serie A season continues following their 1-1 draw against AC Milan at Allianz Stadium on September 19.

A goal each from Alvaro Morata and Ante Rebic ensured both Italian League giants shared the spoils at the end of the meeting.

This is however their worst start for the Old Lady over 60 years as they currently sit 18th on the league table after four games without a win - they have drawn two and lost the remaining two.

Juventus after their disappointing 1-1 draw against AC Milan at Allianz Stadium on September 19. Photo by Reporter Torino/LiveMedia/NurPhoto

What record did Juventus match after 1-1 draw vs Milan

The Mirror reports that the last time Juve failed to win any of their first four games in a season was in the 1961-62 campaign while this is the fourth time in their history to be repeating such a feat.

Meanwhile, they might struggle more than they did last season despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in their fold, and this has led to some Italian news media labelling them the 'crisis club' as reported by Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport.

Massimiliano Allegri was rehired by the Old Lady after sacking Andrea Pirlo earlier this year but his return is yet to yield any positive impact.

During his first spell, the 54-year-old won five Serie A titles among other silverware for the Turin-based outfit. They also reached the final of the Champions League twice - 2014–15, 2016–17 but lost to Spanish teams on both occasions.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored three goals in two Premier League appearances for his new club Man United while he has another goal for them in the Champions League.

Why Man United fans 'attacked' Juve supporters

Legit.ng earlier reported that Man United fans have lashed out at Juventus supporters after the Baconeri fell by 2-1 to Napoli in a Serie A fixture, Football Italia.

The Old Lady are yet to win a game in the current season losing two and drawing one which has left them languishing in 16th position.

Ronaldo left the Allianz Stadium on the final day of the transfer window and some fans of the Italian club were happy with his departure.

