Man United fans have slammed Juventus after the club failed to win their first game of the season in the third attempt

The Biaconneri lost their second game of the new campaign to Napoli at the Diego Maradona Stadium by 2-1

Juve's former striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for his new side Man United during their 4-1 win over Newcastle

Man United fans have lashed out at Juventus supporters after the Baconeri fell by 2-1 to Napoli in a Serie A fixture, Football Italia.

The Old Lady are yet to win a game in the current season losing two and drawing one which has left them languishing in 16th position.

Ronaldo left the Allianz Stadium on the final day of the transfer window and some fans of the Italian club were happy with his departure.

Man United fans slam Juventus supporters after loss to Napoli, say Serie A club hindered Ronaldo. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

What Juve fan said after he left the club

One fan said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Who needs Ronaldo?" message after Ronaldo left the club.

"Juventus are currently 16th in Serie A with one point from three games."

Man United fans lashing Juventus after loss to Napoli

However, after Red Devils had earlier crushed Newcastle by 4-1 at Old Trafford with their starman Ronaldo scoring a brace on his return to Old Trafford.

United faithful waited for the perfect time to respond to Juve fans after they lost to Napoli on the same day Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men defeated Newcastle.

One United said:

"I hope all the Juventus fans realize the problem is within their team and Ronaldo was literally bailing them out all this time.

"Ronaldo didn't hold Juventus back but Juventus definitely held Ronaldo back."

A second commented:

"Juventus 0 points in 2 games without Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo 2 goals and 3 points in 1 game without Juventus.

"They told us he was the problem."

A third added:

"Juventus really made the world believe that Ronaldo is finished LOL LOOK AT HIM."

Ronaldo's mum in tears after watching her son score brace in Old Trafford return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo put up a 5-star performance leading Manchester United to the summit of the English Premier League table following a brace against Newcastle United, SunSport reports.

The five-time Ballon d’or winner found the back of the net twice on his second debut in English topflight that his mother was reduced to tears.

Ronaldo’s mom Aviero Dolores flew into Manchester after her son seemingly changed his mind having earlier banned her from seeing big games.

She was captured in 'tears of joy' before Bruno Fernandes and then Jesse Lingard put the icing on the cake as United routed their visitors 4-1.

Source: Legit