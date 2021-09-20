Chelsea on Sunday, September 19, continued with their impressive form in the Premier League beating Tottenham

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger scored the three goals for the reigning European champions

John Terry who is a Chelsea legend has however praised Thiago Silva for his performance in the win over Spurs

Thiago Silva's incredible performance for Chelsea over the weekend in their Premier League win over Tottenham in the London derby has earned him accolade from the Blues' legend John Terry.

The Brazilian footballer was in superb form for Chelsea netting the first goal which helped the Blues to beat their opponents 3-0 in what was a comfortable win.

With his goal against Tottenham, Thiago Silva is now Chelsea's second oldest player behind Didier Drogba to score in the Premier League which is an incredible record.

Thiago Silva impresses in Chelsea's win over Tottenham in EPL. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Didier Drogba was a goal machine during his time at Chelsea as the Ivorian helped the Blues to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles.

According to the report on Mirror, John Terry was very glad watching Thiago Silva against Tottenham and therefore offered his support for the Brazilian.

John Terry's reaction

"Thiago Silva, what a man, what a player. Outstanding. He almost scored twice. He was so strong; Deliveries were good for his goals.

"But the performance even in the first half was outstanding, fantastic. Well deserved, he was outstanding today.''

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel and his wards at Stamford Bridge will now turn their attention into their next game against Aston Villa on Wednesday, September 22, in the EFL Cup.

Thiago Silva breaks record at Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is now Chelsea’s second oldest scorer in the English Premier League after he headed-home in their 3-0 win over Tottenham over the weekend.

The star turns 37 on Wednesday, September 22, and only Ivorian legend Didier Drogba is the oldest man to have scored a goal in the Blue colours.

Drogba’s last goal for the Stamford Bridge outfit in England came against Leicester City in 2015 when he was at the age of 37 years and 49 days.

With plenty of time left in the season for the Silva to break that record, he needs to improve his effort upfront having managed just two goals last season.

If Silva continues the way he played against Spurs, he might change Thomas Tuchel’s perception and then break into the center of the club’s defence.

Source: Legit Newspaper