Thiago Silva opened the scoring for Chelsea in their 3-0 win over impressive Tottenham in the Premier League

With the goal, the Brazilian becomes the second oldest Chelsea player to score in the English topflight after Didier Drogba

Silva reached the feat with just three days to his 37th birthday, while Drogba set the record at the age of 37 years and 49 days

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is now Chelsea’s second oldest scorer in the English Premier League after he headed-home in their 3-0 win over Tottenham over the weekend, SunSport reports.

The star turns 37 on Wednesday, September 22, and only Ivorian legend Didier Drogba is the oldest man to have scored a goal in the Blue colours.

Drogba’s last goal for the Stamford Bridge outfit in England came against Leicester City in 2015 when he was at the age of 37 years and 49 days.

Thiago Silva celebrates his goal with Chelsea teammates. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

With plenty of time left in the season for the Silva to break that record, he needs to improve his effort upfront having managed just two goals last season.

If Silva continues the way he played against Spurs, he might change Thomas Tuchel’s perception and then break into the center of the club’s defence.

Silva put on impressive show on Sunday preventing Harry Kane from getting on the score sheet, GOAL reports.

He opened the goals account of the encounter before N'Golo Kante added a second some minutes later.

Antonio Rudiger sealed the win with a last minute effort that moves the Blues to the top of the league, ahead of Liverpool by alphabetical order.

Premier League title race heats up

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League so far this campaign.

All three teams have now won four games and drawn one as they currently have 13 points each as the table continues to take shape.

But, the Blues are the current table-toppers despite having the goals difference with the Merseyside outfit having scored 12 goals and conceded just one in their first five games.

United on the other hand have scored 14 goals but conceded four after the same number of games as Chelsea and Liverpool.

Source: Legit