Jose Mourinho has warned that he would persuade Tammy Abraham to change nationality if Gareth Southgate continue to snub the strike

The Special One believes Tammy now has all it takes to get international call up by the Three Lions since joining Roma

The 23-year-old whose ancenstral home is Nigeria has scored two goals in five matches so far this season

Jose Mourinho has stated that he wants to build a monster out of Tammy Abraham for the England national team, Mirror.

The 23-year-od who joined Roma from Chelsea has scored two goals in five matches and the Portuguese gaffer is keeping faith in the Englishman.

Abraham was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2020 and is yet to recall the former Aston Villa man for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Jose Mourinho suggests Tammy Abraham should reconsider his nationality if Southgate does not invite him. Photo by Silvia Lore.

Source: Getty Images

And Mourinho believes the England born-Nigerian should be given more international caps after just making three appearances with the Three Lions.

What Mourinho said

Abraham snubbed Nigeria to represent England and Mourinho has stated he could persuade the striker to rretrace he roots.

He said:

"I am trying to create a monster of a forward for Gareth Southgate," the Roma boss said ahead of their trip to Hellas Verona on Sunday in Serie A, heading into the match top of the table after winning all three of their league games.

"Unless he doesn't have proper eyes and still not call him up with the England national team, then I would suggest for Tammy to switch countries.

"He deserves more caps under his name."

