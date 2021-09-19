Paul Onuachu scored his fourth goal in the Jupiler League following Genk's 2-1 win away at Sint Truiden

The 27-year-old scored a late winner after coming on as a second-half substitute for compatriot Ike Ugbo

The Nigerian international has now found the back of the net in his last three games for Genk as he looks to become the league's topscorer again

Paul Onuachu was on the scoresheet for Genk for the third straight game in a row following the 2-1 win over Sint-Truiden, Soccernet, Complete Sports.

The Nigerian international came on as a second-half substitute to grab a late winner to keep his team within three points off league leaders Anderlecht.

Paul Onuachu scored in his third game in a row following victory over Sint Truiden. Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker came on from former Chelsea star Ike Ugbo in the 65th minute while the game was heading for a draw.

Summary of the game

Yuma Suzuki had put the home side into the lead three minutes into the injury time of the first half to make it 1-0.

Genk laboured hard after the interval and were rewarded in the 73rd minute through Joseph Paintsil equalized courtesy of an assist from Angelo Preciado.

The comeback was complete with seven minutes left on the clock as Onuachu scored the winner with an assist provided by Junya Ito.

