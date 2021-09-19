Emmanuel Emenike witnessed the moment Cubana Chiefpriest’s son partook in water baptism as the former Super Eagles star watched with smiles

In Christendom, Water Baptism identifies the believer with the God, the father, the son and the Holy Spirit

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, his son went to the event in an all-white Dolce & Gabbana designer wear

Ex-Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike was on hand as his friend Obi Cubana took his beloved son to the church for water baptism.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared an image of himself in church as the Reverend Father washed the head of his child to signify that he has now been baptised.

Independent.ng reports that Water Baptism can be described as a rite of washing with water as a sign of religious purification and consecration. Water Baptism also identifies the believer with the Godhead, the father, the son and the Holy Spirit.

Emenike present as Cubana Chiefpriest's son gets baptised. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Posting the image on his Instagram handle, Cubana Chiefpriest described his son as his twin in the caption. He wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“My son pulled up to House Of God for baptism on all-white Dolce & Gabbana drip. I love you my twin. Thank you for giving me a twin in a son.

"Emenike wetin be your godson monthly salary? Na dollar? Pascha (Pounds Sterling) Jnr. Dey collect?"

How close is Emenike and Cubana Chiefpriest?

Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest earlier showered encomiums on former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike.

The Nigerian ex-international has continued to support the entertainer when it comes to business and they have been seen together in recent times.

In a clip sighted on Chiefpriest’s Instagram Story, Emenike who lives in Owerri was seen in the company of the celebrity barman as they headed to Asaba to inspect a nightclub undergoing construction.

They were seen cruising towards the Delta State capital as a peep outside shows they were around the ever-busy Niger Bridge. He captioned the footage:

“Emenike always by my side to support.”

Amokachi star struck as he meets billionaire E-Money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi looked stunned as he meets billionaire businessman E-money as sighted on Instagram.

The former Nigerian international was, in August 2020, appointed as the special assistant on Sports Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari.

To date, ‘The Bull’ as Amokachi is fondly called, remains one of Nigeria’s greatest players of all time, having featured in 44 matches for the country, scoring 13 goals.

Amokachi recently met with billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo famously known as E-Money as the former footballer shared the picture on his Instagram handle.

Source: Legit