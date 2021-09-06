Daniel Amokachi was spotted with billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo famously known as E-Money and referred to the socialite as ‘Odogwu’

The former Nigerian footballer took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself and the entrepreneur

Amokachi who is the special assistant on Sports Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari remains one of Nigeria’s greatest players of all-time

Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi looked stunned as he meets billionaire businessman E-money as sighted on Instagram.

The former Nigerian international was, in August 2020, appointed as the special assistant on Sports Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vanguard reports.

Till date, ‘The Bull’ as Amokachi is fondly called, remains one of Nigeria’s greatest players of all-time having featured in 44 matches for the country, scoring 13 goals.

Daniel Amokachi meets E-Money. Photo: danielamokachi

Amokachi as appointed to advise the president on all sports matters and not only football which he is known for.

Amokachi recently met with billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo famously known as E-Money as the former footballer shared the picture on his Instagram handle.

They were spotted exchanging pleasantries as Amokachi captioned the photo: ‘Odogwu’.

Odogwu in this context means a ‘hero’. It is a name used to cheer one up for the good work they are doing.

E-money who is the younger brother of the popular Nigerian singer and performer – Kcee is well known for his extravagant lifestyle.

He is the CEO of Five Star Group and Emy Cargo Limited according to Entrepreneurs.ng.

