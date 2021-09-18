Edinson Cavani has made it clear that he is not troubled about the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

Ronaldo made his second debut for the Red Devils in a Premier League game against Newcastle and netted brace

Cavani is said to have explained that he does not feel intimated with Ronaldo's return stressing that he will continue to improve this term for the club

Edinson Cavani who is a Uruguayan professional footballer playing for Premier League side Manchester United has reportedly decided to remain at Old Trafford despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United made headlines as the Portugal international left Italian side Juventus after three years in the Serie A.

Initially, Manchester United were not thinking of resigning Cristiano Ronaldo, but it became clear that the Portuguese was on his way to Manchester City, the Red Devils chiefs had to come in.

Edinson Cavani in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by James Baylis

Source: Getty Images

With the help of former coach Sir Alex Ferguson and Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo made a stunning return to Manchester United to the delight of all the Red Devils' fans.

And to the joy of Manchester United fans and many soccer lovers around the world, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace on his second debut for Manchester United which was against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

According to the report on Express UK and ESPN, Edinson Cavani is not worried about the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, but he wants to continue to improve his games.

Source: Legit