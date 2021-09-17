Cristiano Ronaldo's influence might not allow Man United to hire Antonio Conte as their next manager is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked

Reports claim that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner blocked Conte's move to rejoin Juventus during his spell with the Biaconeri

Solskjaer has come under immense pressure after the Red Devils were beaten by Young Boys in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo may not want to work under Antonio Conte amid speculation of the Italian boss being linked to becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor at the Man United, Express.

What the story is about

It is understood that the 36-year-old once blocked the move for the Italian gaffer to become Juventus next boss during his spell at the Turin club.

Cristiano Ronaldo may block Antonio Conte from becoming Solskjaer's replacement. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils fans are still not happy with the fact that their team threw away the lead to lose to Young Boys in the Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The starman Ronaldo gave United the advantage after a wonderful through ball from Bruno Fernandes.

The game changed its complexion when Aaron Bissaka was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.

And the Old Trafford outfit went on to concede two goals from the Swiss side to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Solskjaer has had a poor run in the tournament since he became United manager, recording seven defeats from 11 matches.

And reports recently stated that Conte was interested to become the Norwegian's successor if United decide to sack him.

However, considering the fact that Ronaldo is not interested in working under the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss, Conte might have to look elsewhere.

Ronaldo moves out of mansion due to animal disturbances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have moved out of their new home in Manchester due to disturbances from bleating sheep, Mirror, The Sun.

It is understood that the family found it difficult to sleep because of the noise coming from the farmyard.

Reports also claim that the 36-year-old is also concerned about security issues because the house had a public footpath across the land and the road.

Ronaldo's reaction after being substituted for Lingard

Legit.ng also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in the 71st minute for Jesse Lingard during Man United's 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League, Marca, Mirror.

The Portuguese striker was unhappy to be subbed off during the game after scoring United's first and nearly got a penalty which the referee ignored.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the 13th minute to keep the Red Devils in control of the game only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Source: Legit.ng