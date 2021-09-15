Cristiano Ronaldo showed an expression of disgust after he was being substituted for Jesse Lingard against in the Champions League

The 36-year-old put the Red Devils in front in the early minutes of the game but was removed after the home team levelled matters

Young Boys went on to win the game as Lingard made a costly error in the 95th minute that gave the home team the win

Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in the 71st minute for Jesse Lingard during Man United's 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League, Marca, Mirror.

Ronaldo's reaction

The Portuguese striker was unhappy to be subbed off during the game after scoring United's first and nearly got a penalty which the referee ignored.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the 13th minute to keep the Red Devils in control of the game only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy when he substituted for Jesse Lingard shortly after GYoung Boys equalized. Photo by Ash Donelon

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men then struggled to keep up with the game as Young Boys mounted pressure knowing full well they were up against ten men.

When the Swiss side equalized in the 66th minute through Nicolas Ngamaleu, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to sub Ronaldo off for Lingard.

The 36-year-old's face showed he was not pleased with Norwegian's boss decision as he gave a bride talk to the Englishman before getting on the pitch.

The tactical change later backfired on Solskjaer as a costly error from Lingard led to a 95th-minute winner from Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu.

Ronaldo took role as coach after being substituted against Young Boys

Ronaldo formed part of United's starting line-up as they kicked off their UCL campaign with a trip to Switzerland.

The 36-year-old used the opportunity to continue his excellent start to life back at Old Trafford, scoring the opener in the 13th minute after he was set up by Bruno Fernandes.

With the game finely poised at 1-1 and United down to 10 men, Solskjaer made a double substitution after 70 minutes, replacing Bruno and Ronaldo with Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic.

The move did not augur well with United fans as they took to social media to question the gaffer’s tactics, with some accusing him of encouraging the home side to attack.

